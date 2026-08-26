Midas Fasanara Global Price Today

The live Midas Fasanara Global (MGLOBAL) price today is $ 1.017, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MGLOBAL to USD conversion rate is $ 1.017 per MGLOBAL.

Midas Fasanara Global currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 69,371,234, with a circulating supply of 68.24M MGLOBAL. During the last 24 hours, MGLOBAL traded between $ 1.017 (low) and $ 1.017 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.017, while the all-time low was $ 1.006.

In short-term performance, MGLOBAL moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Midas Fasanara Global (MGLOBAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 69.37M$ 69.37M $ 69.37M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.37M$ 69.37M $ 69.37M Circulation Supply 68.24M 68.24M 68.24M Total Supply 68,235,381.52045706 68,235,381.52045706 68,235,381.52045706

The current Market Cap of Midas Fasanara Global is $ 69.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of MGLOBAL is 68.24M, with a total supply of 68235381.52045706. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.37M.