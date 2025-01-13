Micu Price (MICU)
The live price of Micu (MICU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.70K USD. MICU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Micu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 128.87 USD
- Micu price change within the day is -3.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.52M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MICU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MICU price information.
During today, the price change of Micu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Micu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Micu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Micu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.68%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.47%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Micu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.47%
-3.68%
-15.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Its a small little kitten called micu Its a meme token on solana blockchain this little kitten is ready to take off the the moon community is working hard and helping every where they can. Micu is the next big thing. We are a unique token Micu is the one and only. The purpose of this token is provide a space for the community to come together and witness micu as 't cute little kitten she is..
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MICU to AUD
A$--
|1 MICU to GBP
￡--
|1 MICU to EUR
€--
|1 MICU to USD
$--
|1 MICU to MYR
RM--
|1 MICU to TRY
₺--
|1 MICU to JPY
¥--
|1 MICU to RUB
₽--
|1 MICU to INR
₹--
|1 MICU to IDR
Rp--
|1 MICU to PHP
₱--
|1 MICU to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MICU to BRL
R$--
|1 MICU to CAD
C$--
|1 MICU to BDT
৳--
|1 MICU to NGN
₦--
|1 MICU to UAH
₴--
|1 MICU to VES
Bs--
|1 MICU to PKR
Rs--
|1 MICU to KZT
₸--
|1 MICU to THB
฿--
|1 MICU to TWD
NT$--
|1 MICU to CHF
Fr--
|1 MICU to HKD
HK$--
|1 MICU to MAD
.د.م--