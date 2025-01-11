MEWNB Price (MEWNB)
The live price of MEWNB (MEWNB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MEWNB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MEWNB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 91.64 USD
- MEWNB price change within the day is +0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MEWNB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MEWNB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MEWNB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MEWNB to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-29.19%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-63.19%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MEWNB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
+0.02%
-16.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mewnbase is a Community driven project with a hold-to-earn token on the BASE L2 blockchain. There is a 6.9% buy/sell tax that is distributed as ETH directly into your wallet based on volume X bag size.
