Metaverse VR Price (MEVR)
The live price of Metaverse VR (MEVR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.88K USD. MEVR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Metaverse VR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.72 USD
- Metaverse VR price change within the day is -0.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 33.78M USD
During today, the price change of Metaverse VR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metaverse VR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metaverse VR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metaverse VR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-53.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+4.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Metaverse VR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.37%
-43.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Metaverse VR (MEVR) token is main token of project which will help you to get early access to projects such as presales to buy NFT’s and get early access to developed projects in the ecosystem. We are a NFT project with Meta-Humans wearing a VR headset which is we think is the future of our world. Our goal is to make NFT’s in popular NFT platforms which is OpenSea, Immutable X, Rarible. With this funds we aim to utilize our NFT’s with NFT games and staking to make them generate income while you have them."
