What is Metatime Coin (MTC)

Meta Chain is a blockchain service ecosystem that aims to solve the blockchain triad through Meta Anthil scaling. R&D studies for MetaChain products and services began in Turkey in 2019. MetaChain has a proof of meta hybrid consensus structure and aims to break Web 3 speed limits with stable transaction fees and a capacity of 700,000 transactions per second. MetaChain has completed 10 products and aims to offer a total of 70 decentralized products on a single platform. MetaChain is designed to provide blockchain solutions such as ZK, Subnet, and Privacy Chain to third-party applications. All of MetaChain's decentralized products are developed by Metatime with a "Human-Centered" philosophy." What Makes MetaChain (Metatime Coin) Unique? MetaChain is unique due to several features. Firstly, it has its own EVM-like virtual machine called the Meta Virtual Machine which enables instant communication between nodes. It also has a high capacity to verify transactions, with a check rate of 700,000+ transactions per second in almost zero time. Additionally, MetaChain allows for mining with powerful hardware, computers, and even mobile devices, creating a more distributed structure. The platform also offers an easy way to create smart contracts through interfaces, allowing creators to quickly and safely create their projects.

Metatime Coin (MTC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website