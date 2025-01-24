Metatime Coin Price (MTC)
The live price of Metatime Coin (MTC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Metatime Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 810.61 USD
- Metatime Coin price change within the day is -29.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Metatime Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metatime Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metatime Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metatime Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-29.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-94.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-84.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Metatime Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-29.21%
-77.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meta Chain is a blockchain service ecosystem that aims to solve the blockchain triad through Meta Anthil scaling. R&D studies for MetaChain products and services began in Turkey in 2019. MetaChain has a proof of meta hybrid consensus structure and aims to break Web 3 speed limits with stable transaction fees and a capacity of 700,000 transactions per second. MetaChain has completed 10 products and aims to offer a total of 70 decentralized products on a single platform. MetaChain is designed to provide blockchain solutions such as ZK, Subnet, and Privacy Chain to third-party applications. All of MetaChain's decentralized products are developed by Metatime with a "Human-Centered" philosophy." What Makes MetaChain (Metatime Coin) Unique? MetaChain is unique due to several features. Firstly, it has its own EVM-like virtual machine called the Meta Virtual Machine which enables instant communication between nodes. It also has a high capacity to verify transactions, with a check rate of 700,000+ transactions per second in almost zero time. Additionally, MetaChain allows for mining with powerful hardware, computers, and even mobile devices, creating a more distributed structure. The platform also offers an easy way to create smart contracts through interfaces, allowing creators to quickly and safely create their projects.
