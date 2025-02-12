What is Metacraft (MCT)

MetaCraft is a running group chain play imitating Rarity. In the future, MetaCraft will fork to create a meta universe game. For example: mapping on public chains such as BSC and ETH, allowing players to play on any chain; introducing social attributes to give each player a unique NFT identity. The game’s story, background, settings, newly added quest characters, and multiple open endings will all be jointly formulated by community members. When MetaCraft develops to a certain scale, we will visualize the game by adding a variety of animations and scenes, and MetaCraft will become an amazing production. In the fantasy world of swords and magic, many races peaceful lives in the mainland, until that day, a city appears in the sky, people call it to - Skycity. With the emergence of Sky City, there have been many caves on the mainland, and there is a treasure of the excitement of the adventurers and the murder of the people. The legendary, Sky City has the largest treasure and the strongest monster-dragon. Where did Sky City come from? What is the biggest treasure? Does the dragon really exist? Brave adventurers, build a unique NFT role to explore their own unique NFT characters.

Metacraft (MCT) Resource Official Website