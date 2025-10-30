META FINANCIAL AI (MEFAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00381423 $ 0.00381423 $ 0.00381423 24H Low $ 0.00504734 $ 0.00504734 $ 0.00504734 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00381423$ 0.00381423 $ 0.00381423 24H High $ 0.00504734$ 0.00504734 $ 0.00504734 All Time High $ 0.02723048$ 0.02723048 $ 0.02723048 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -4.25% Price Change (1D) +23.75% Price Change (7D) +23.41% Price Change (7D) +23.41%

META FINANCIAL AI (MEFAI) real-time price is $0.00475738. Over the past 24 hours, MEFAI traded between a low of $ 0.00381423 and a high of $ 0.00504734, showing active market volatility. MEFAI's all-time high price is $ 0.02723048, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MEFAI has changed by -4.25% over the past hour, +23.75% over 24 hours, and +23.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

META FINANCIAL AI (MEFAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.77M$ 2.77M $ 2.77M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.77M$ 2.77M $ 2.77M Circulation Supply 584.58M 584.58M 584.58M Total Supply 584,578,367.669884 584,578,367.669884 584,578,367.669884

The current Market Cap of META FINANCIAL AI is $ 2.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEFAI is 584.58M, with a total supply of 584578367.669884. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.77M.