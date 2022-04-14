Merry Christmusk (XMUSK) Information

Merry Christmusk, Season 1: Millionaire Edition (2024). Join Elon’s xMusk community and celebrate your first Christmas as a millionaire! Buy xMusk (SOL), buy Merry Christmusk merch on Amazon and Walmart, and become a family member of the Merry Christmusk event - the official Christmas 2024 MEME. A special gift from Elon included! Ho Ho Hodl! Elon Musk as Santa’s ambassador? Yes, you heard that right! Every day this holiday season, he is donating an astounding one million dollars to support Trump’s voters and fans – because Merry Christmusk is not just about the token, but about a community that shares vision, enthusiasm, and belief in a brighter future. This season is the xMusk community’s first opportunity to experience holiday magic with the promise of change and the potential to become millionaires.