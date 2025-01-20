MeromAI Price (AIMR)
The live price of MeromAI (AIMR) today is 0.00131978 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AIMR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MeromAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.52 USD
- MeromAI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MeromAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MeromAI to USD was $ -0.0000785976.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MeromAI to USD was $ -0.0000160534.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MeromAI to USD was $ -0.0011471497107892028.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000785976
|-5.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000160534
|-1.21%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0011471497107892028
|-46.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of MeromAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Overview Meromai is a human-powered AI platform based on Open Source models, running on a globally distributed network. Participants receive points for submitting prompts, curating responses, and providing computing power. Points can be converted to $AIMR tokens. The resulting AI models will be included in apps to help people work, shop, play and interact with the world. Background ChatGPT changed the world of AI in the fall of 2022. AI quickly became dominated by large corporations running closed, costly, and proprietary infrastructure. In early 2023, we formed Meromai to become a decentralized alternative to the corporate dominance of AI. During Epoch I, which began in June 2023, the Meromai team designed and built a vertically integrated, decentralized, human-powered Open Source AI platform. The team then pioneered Human-Powered AI, crowdsourcing the curation of Open Source AI data sets for applications across a broad range of topics, with thousands of participants. This was the first major step in MeromAI’s mission to democratize AI networks away from large corporations and into the hands of the global community. Tokenomics The $AIMR utility token, with a max total supply of 1 Billion, is designed to incentivize participation in the MeromAI decentralized AI platform. The $AIMR token is now available. There was no pre-mining, no private token sale, no KOL round, and no ICO. The initial liquidity of 100 Million $AIMR was evenly split between the Ethereum and Base blockchain networks with a low Fully Diluted Value (FDV) of $800,000 to facilitate a fair launch. This approach was used to combat low float / high FDV launches that have removed the opportunity of price discovery for the community, leading to skewed and unfair distribution. For the $AIMR token, we believe our approach was another crucial step towards becoming the largest community-owned, decentralized AI stack based on Open Source in the world.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
