Meme Coin Millionaire ($RICH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meme Coin Millionaire ($RICH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 251.04K $ 251.04K $ 251.04K Total Supply: $ 999.77M $ 999.77M $ 999.77M Circulating Supply: $ 999.77M $ 999.77M $ 999.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 251.04K $ 251.04K $ 251.04K All-Time High: $ 0.00586383 $ 0.00586383 $ 0.00586383 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00025238 $ 0.00025238 $ 0.00025238 Learn more about Meme Coin Millionaire ($RICH) price

Meme Coin Millionaire ($RICH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Meme Coin Millionaire ($RICH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $RICH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $RICH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $RICH's tokenomics, explore $RICH token's live price!

$RICH Price Prediction Want to know where $RICH might be heading? Our $RICH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

