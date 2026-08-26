Medtronic xStock Price Today

The live Medtronic xStock (MDTX) price today is $ 92.71, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MDTX to USD conversion rate is $ 92.71 per MDTX.

Medtronic xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 181,991, with a circulating supply of 1.96K MDTX. During the last 24 hours, MDTX traded between $ 92.71 (low) and $ 92.72 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,388.97, while the all-time low was $ 73.95.

In short-term performance, MDTX moved -- in the last hour and +1.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.62.

Medtronic xStock (MDTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 181.99K$ 181.99K $ 181.99K Volume (24H) $ 9.62$ 9.62 $ 9.62 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 95.76M$ 95.76M $ 95.76M Circulation Supply 1.96K 1.96K 1.96K Total Supply 1,032,926.707528602 1,032,926.707528602 1,032,926.707528602

The current Market Cap of Medtronic xStock is $ 181.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.62. The circulating supply of MDTX is 1.96K, with a total supply of 1032926.707528602. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.76M.