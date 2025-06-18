MeAI Price (MEAI)
The live price of MeAI (MEAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 56.61K USD. MEAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MeAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MeAI price change within the day is -5.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 231.75M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MEAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MEAI price information.
During today, the price change of MeAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MeAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MeAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MeAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-60.45%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-59.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MeAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-5.17%
-34.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MeAI is an innovative AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that seamlessly integrates GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to enhance both health and wealth. At the heart of MeAI is a unique avatar that evolves alongside each user’s personal journey. By transforming everyday routines into engaging challenges, users can earn rewards, level up, and unlock exclusive features—all while enjoying a gamified approach to self-care. MeAI fosters a sense of connection through its vibrant community, making health and wellness more exciting and rewarding than ever before. Key Modules: • MeDiet: Effortlessly maintain a healthy lifestyle by snapping pictures of your meals, letting AI analyze your plate, and earning rewards for making nutritious choices. • MeExplore: Stay active and adventurous with AR-powered quests. Whether solo or as part of a team, discover the world around you and earn rewards for your achievements. • MeSocial: Build meaningful connections by sharing experiences, challenging friends, and growing together in a supportive, interactive community. • MeGrowth: Unlock your full potential with AI-driven guidance for personal and professional development, paving the way to a healthier and more successful life. MeAI revolutionizes self-care by combining technology, gamification, and community-driven engagement to deliver a holistic lifestyle experience.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of MeAI (MEAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MEAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MEAI to VND
₫--
|1 MEAI to AUD
A$--
|1 MEAI to GBP
￡--
|1 MEAI to EUR
€--
|1 MEAI to USD
$--
|1 MEAI to MYR
RM--
|1 MEAI to TRY
₺--
|1 MEAI to JPY
¥--
|1 MEAI to RUB
₽--
|1 MEAI to INR
₹--
|1 MEAI to IDR
Rp--
|1 MEAI to KRW
₩--
|1 MEAI to PHP
₱--
|1 MEAI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MEAI to BRL
R$--
|1 MEAI to CAD
C$--
|1 MEAI to BDT
৳--
|1 MEAI to NGN
₦--
|1 MEAI to UAH
₴--
|1 MEAI to VES
Bs--
|1 MEAI to PKR
Rs--
|1 MEAI to KZT
₸--
|1 MEAI to THB
฿--
|1 MEAI to TWD
NT$--
|1 MEAI to AED
د.إ--
|1 MEAI to CHF
Fr--
|1 MEAI to HKD
HK$--
|1 MEAI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 MEAI to MXN
$--