Discover key insights into Mead (MEAD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Mead (MEAD) Information

Roots is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Berachain that enhances liquidity and yield opportunities through Proof of Liquidity (PoL). The protocol allows users to:

Mint the MEAD stablecoin using Berachain-based assets listed for BGT emissions, such as LP positions on Berahub

Passively earn rBGT (governance rewards) while maintaining your positions

Participate in network security while maintaining asset exposure

​ Roots simplifies DeFi participation on Berachain & Maximizes user rewards through:

Capital Efficiency: Borrow MEAD against collateral without selling assets BGT auto-farming: Maximizes yield even as a collateral Stability Pool: Stake MEAD to earn liquidation rewards (discounted collateral) Ecosystem Composability: Use MEAD across Berachain DEXs, lending markets, and more