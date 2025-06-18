What is Mead (MEAD)

Roots is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Berachain that enhances liquidity and yield opportunities through Proof of Liquidity (PoL). The protocol allows users to: Mint the MEAD stablecoin using Berachain-based assets listed for BGT emissions, such as LP positions on Berahub Passively earn rBGT (governance rewards) while maintaining your positions Participate in network security while maintaining asset exposure ​ Roots simplifies DeFi participation on Berachain & Maximizes user rewards through: Capital Efficiency: Borrow MEAD against collateral without selling assets BGT auto-farming: Maximizes yield even as a collateral Stability Pool: Stake MEAD to earn liquidation rewards (discounted collateral) Ecosystem Composability: Use MEAD across Berachain DEXs, lending markets, and more

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Mead (MEAD) Resource Official Website

Mead (MEAD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mead (MEAD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MEAD token's extensive tokenomics now!