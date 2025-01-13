Matsuri Shiba Inu Price (MSHIBA)
The live price of Matsuri Shiba Inu (MSHIBA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.61K USD. MSHIBA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Matsuri Shiba Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.43 USD
- Matsuri Shiba Inu price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 91.23T USD
Get real-time price updates of the MSHIBA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MSHIBA price information.
During today, the price change of Matsuri Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Matsuri Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Matsuri Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Matsuri Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+39.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Matsuri Shiba Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
-26.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What makes your project unique? Matsuri was born from japan because the festival in japan is called Matsuri so we introduce matsuri with the biggest famous mascot Shiba inu . our goal is to be the official mascot of Shiba Inu.
