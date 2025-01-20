What is MatrixGPT (MAI)

MatrixGPT is an all-in-one AI project that offers a suite of innovative applications including Text-to-image, Image-to-image, Text-to-speech and Talking face. In this phase, MatrixGPT focuses on the Text-to-image bot https://ai.matrixgpt.ai/, currently linked with Telegram bot. It allows use to turn words into images right on the Telegram Group without artistic skill. The other products will soon be released in the next phase. $MAI investors and holders receive a lot of special perks and stable benefits of Revenue sharing, staking, free-to-use AI bot, AI NFT collection, Private DAO and anti-inflation system. - Revenue sharing: 0.5% cut of the Buy Tax (converted to $BUSD), 20% revenue from AI Premium bot and 20% revenue from Ads Service on AI bot are sent to Reward pool for $MAI holders. - Staking: Holders can stake $MAI to earn a generous APR. - Free-to-use AI bot: Holders will receive unlimited, complimentary access to our image-generating tools. - No-code AI NFT collection by AI bot of 10,000 NFTs with many benefits. It's available to be trade on the NFT marketplace. - MatrixGPT DAO empowers our token holders with early access to other projects, an AI Diamond package, and the ability to become governors - Anti-inflation system: Part of the profits and utility fees will be used to buy back the tokens and burn them. MatrixGPT has been featured on more than 200 press releases and crypto financial websites as a potential token. MatrixGPT is more than just an AI-powered art generator, it's a game-changer for the art world. With its cutting-edge technology, intuitive user interface, and innovative monetization options, it's no wonder why MatrixGPT is quickly becoming the go-to solution for artists and creative individuals everywhere.

MatrixGPT (MAI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website