Matic Aave Interest Bearing AAVE Price (MAAAVE)
The live price of Matic Aave Interest Bearing AAVE (MAAAVE) today is 254.55 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MAAAVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Matic Aave Interest Bearing AAVE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 995.56 USD
- Matic Aave Interest Bearing AAVE price change within the day is +13.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Matic Aave Interest Bearing AAVE to USD was $ +30.09.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Matic Aave Interest Bearing AAVE to USD was $ -0.4403969550.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Matic Aave Interest Bearing AAVE to USD was $ +124.4570042250.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Matic Aave Interest Bearing AAVE to USD was $ +130.57773783480708.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +30.09
|+13.40%
|30 Days
|$ -0.4403969550
|-0.17%
|60 Days
|$ +124.4570042250
|+48.89%
|90 Days
|$ +130.57773783480708
|+105.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of Matic Aave Interest Bearing AAVE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.31%
+13.40%
+13.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
