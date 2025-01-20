Matar AI Price (MATAR)
The live price of Matar AI (MATAR) today is 0.870699 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MATAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Matar AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 189.46K USD
- Matar AI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MATAR to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Matar AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Matar AI to USD was $ +0.6570400879.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Matar AI to USD was $ +0.1730234768.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Matar AI to USD was $ -0.8981372832424478.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.6570400879
|+75.46%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1730234768
|+19.87%
|90 Days
|$ -0.8981372832424478
|-50.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of Matar AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing MATAR: Pioneering Decentralized Solutions with Blockchain and AI LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of MATAR (MATAR), an ambitious project poised to transform the digital landscape by integrating blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This innovative platform is designed to enhance the decentralization and security of digital transactions while incorporating advanced AI to streamline and optimize the user experience. MATAR focuses on creating a seamless ecosystem where technology and practicality meet, paving the way for smarter, more efficient digital solutions. At the heart of MATAR's offering is its NFT marketplace, a decentralized venue for artists and collectors to securely trade digital assets. The platform simplifies the process of token creation and offers AI-driven services such as NFT curation, recommendation, and valuation. These features not only enhance the usability of the platform but also ensure that users can engage with digital assets in a more intuitive and meaningful way. Further enriching its ecosystem, MATAR places a strong emphasis on security, user-friendliness, and strategic partnerships. The platform incorporates robust security measures to protect transactions and employs a user-friendly interface to cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers. Collaborations with renowned artists and influencers, alongside continuous feedback from its community, ensure that MATAR remains at the cutting edge of blockchain and AI integration. This community-driven approach, coupled with a detailed roadmap that includes beta testing and a mainnet launch, positions MATAR to effectively address the challenges of current digital systems and set new standards in the tech space.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
