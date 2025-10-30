Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 108,298 24H High $ 112,313 All Time High $ 212,430 Lowest Price $ 95,551 Price Change (1H) +0.03% Price Change (1D) -0.39% Price Change (7D) -1.75%

Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) real-time price is $109,340. Over the past 24 hours, WBTC.E traded between a low of $ 108,298 and a high of $ 112,313, showing active market volatility. WBTC.E's all-time high price is $ 212,430, while its all-time low price is $ 95,551.

In terms of short-term performance, WBTC.E has changed by +0.03% over the past hour, -0.39% over 24 hours, and -1.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.72K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.72K Circulation Supply 0.20 Total Supply 0.2

The current Market Cap of Massa Bridged BTC is $ 21.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WBTC.E is 0.20, with a total supply of 0.2. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.72K.