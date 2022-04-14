Masha and the Bear (MASHA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Masha and the Bear (MASHA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MASHA is a Solana-based memecoin project that explores crypto culture through humor, storytelling, and community participation. It centers around two symbolic characters—Masha, a curious girl, and Bear, her skeptical companion—who reflect the contrasting personalities in crypto: the dreamers and the realists. The project was launched without a presale, VC investment, or team allocation, emphasizing fair distribution and decentralized ownership. Rather than offering traditional utility, MASHA embraces memes and cultural expression as its core value. The project invites users to co-create content, participate in social experiments, and shape a narrative that satirizes and celebrates the chaos of Web3.

Masha and the Bear (MASHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Masha and the Bear (MASHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.54M Total Supply: $ 999.98M Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.54M All-Time High: $ 0.04722191 All-Time Low: $ 0.00231217 Current Price: $ 0.00354054

Masha and the Bear (MASHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Masha and the Bear (MASHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MASHA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MASHA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

