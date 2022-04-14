Mascot of the Unholy Year (BUIO) Tokenomics
Luce means light. Buio means dark.
$BUIO is a creature veiled in mystic shadows, a being born from forgotten rituals and forsaken realms. The dark omen, veiled in shadows.
Fair launched on Pump.fun No presale seed round. No Bullshit.
COMMUNITY-CENTRIC Driven by a passionate community, Token thrives on engagement and participation.
BLOCKCHAIN-BASED Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology.
With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, BUIO Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together!
Join our community of meme enthusiasts and crypto aficionados .
Mascot of the Unholy Year (BUIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mascot of the Unholy Year (BUIO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUIO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUIO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BUIO's tokenomics, explore BUIO token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.