Mars AI Price (MAAI)
The live price of Mars AI (MAAI) today is 0.00409343 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 409.34K USD. MAAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mars AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 72.48K USD
- Mars AI price change within the day is -44.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Mars AI to USD was $ -0.00328025075016042.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mars AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mars AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mars AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00328025075016042
|-44.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mars AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-8.83%
-44.48%
-52.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mars AI ($MAAI) is a project that merges artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to revolutionize how users interact with digital content within the cryptocurrency space. Its purpose is to provide a decentralized platform with AI-powered tools that enable users to create, manipulate, monetize, and authenticate digital content in new ways. Here's a breakdown of its key functions and utilities: AI-Powered Content Creation and Manipulation: Mars AI offers tools for generating and modifying digital content using advanced AI algorithms, including neural networks and natural language processing. This aims to simplify and enhance the creative process. Blockchain-Based Authentication and Ownership: By integrating blockchain technology, the platform ensures content authenticity, ownership rights, and transparent transactions. This addresses issues of plagiarism and copyright. Smart Contract Automation: The platform automates blockchain operations through intelligent smart contracts, powered by predictive AI. This increases efficiency and reduces complexity. Decentralized and Cost-Effective Solution: Mars AI aims to democratize access to advanced AI tools, making them more affordable and accessible to individuals and small businesses through a token-based ecosystem ($MAAI). Enhanced User Engagement: The platform uses machine learning algorithms to personalize user experiences and offer new ways to interact with content.
|1 MAAI to AUD
A$0.0065904223
|1 MAAI to GBP
￡0.0033566126
|1 MAAI to EUR
€0.0039706271
|1 MAAI to USD
$0.00409343
|1 MAAI to MYR
RM0.018420435
|1 MAAI to TRY
₺0.1455214365
|1 MAAI to JPY
¥0.6373879853
|1 MAAI to RUB
₽0.4241612166
|1 MAAI to INR
₹0.3544501037
|1 MAAI to IDR
Rp67.1053990992
|1 MAAI to PHP
₱0.2397521951
|1 MAAI to EGP
￡E.0.2062679377
|1 MAAI to BRL
R$0.0247652515
|1 MAAI to CAD
C$0.0058945392
|1 MAAI to BDT
৳0.4976792194
|1 MAAI to NGN
₦6.366102336
|1 MAAI to UAH
₴0.1726608774
|1 MAAI to VES
Bs0.22104522
|1 MAAI to PKR
Rs1.1418213642
|1 MAAI to KZT
₸2.171564615
|1 MAAI to THB
฿0.1410186635
|1 MAAI to TWD
NT$0.134673847
|1 MAAI to CHF
Fr0.0037250213
|1 MAAI to HKD
HK$0.0318468854
|1 MAAI to MAD
.د.م0.0411799058