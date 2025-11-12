Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) Tokenomics
Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) Information
Market Maker DAO is a project that uses a treasury to perform automated trades to earn a profit. The treasury is established through a 5% transaction tax. 100% of the profits generated through the automated trades are made available to $MMDAO holders (on a monthly basis) to claim through our staking pool on the dashboard. Market Maker DAO also includes Governance protocols allowing $MMDAO holders to have their say in which trading scripts are included. Holders are able to create proposals to add or remove trading scripts, and through the use of our dashboard, can base these decisions on live and past trade data which is shown on the dashboard.
Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MMDAO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MMDAO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
