Market Maker DAO is a project that uses a treasury to perform automated trades to earn a profit. The treasury is established through a 5% transaction tax. 100% of the profits generated through the automated trades are made available to $MMDAO holders (on a monthly basis) to claim through our staking pool on the dashboard. Market Maker DAO also includes Governance protocols allowing $MMDAO holders to have their say in which trading scripts are included. Holders are able to create proposals to add or remove trading scripts, and through the use of our dashboard, can base these decisions on live and past trade data which is shown on the dashboard.

Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MMDAO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) How much is Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) worth today? The live MMDAO price in USD is 0.00389581 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MMDAO to USD price? $ 0.00389581 . Check out The current price of MMDAO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Market Maker DAO? The market cap for MMDAO is $ 389.82K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MMDAO? The circulating supply of MMDAO is 100.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MMDAO? MMDAO achieved an ATH price of 0.04386478 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MMDAO? MMDAO saw an ATL price of 0.00273379 USD . What is the trading volume of MMDAO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MMDAO is -- USD . Will MMDAO go higher this year? MMDAO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MMDAO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

