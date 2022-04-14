Marie Rose AI (MARIE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Marie Rose AI (MARIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Marie Rose AI (MARIE) Information Marie Rose AI was made in fandom of Marie Rose, a playable character introduced in Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate. Marie Rose is a a Swedish fighter who serves as Helena Douglas's personal servant at DOATEC, she employs systema (Russian martial arts) as her fighting style. Despite her diminutive stature and youthful appearance, she's a highly skilled combatant who uses her opponents' strength against them through quick movements and technical throws. Her personality combines playfulness with professional dedication to her duties, and she's formed friendships with other fighters like Honoka while participating in the DOA tournaments to prove her combat abilities. Official Website: https://vvaifu.fun/character/673924589257ff5b86d40874 Buy MARIE Now!

Marie Rose AI (MARIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Marie Rose AI (MARIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 23.93K $ 23.93K $ 23.93K Total Supply: $ 999.77M $ 999.77M $ 999.77M Circulating Supply: $ 999.77M $ 999.77M $ 999.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.93K $ 23.93K $ 23.93K All-Time High: $ 0.00466177 $ 0.00466177 $ 0.00466177 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Marie Rose AI (MARIE) price

Marie Rose AI (MARIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Marie Rose AI (MARIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MARIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MARIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MARIE's tokenomics, explore MARIE token's live price!

MARIE Price Prediction Want to know where MARIE might be heading? Our MARIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MARIE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!