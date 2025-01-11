Margaritis Price (MARGA)
The live price of Margaritis (MARGA) today is 0.881854 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MARGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Margaritis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 367.34 USD
- Margaritis price change within the day is -2.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MARGA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MARGA price information.
During today, the price change of Margaritis to USD was $ -0.0212414383460727.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Margaritis to USD was $ -0.2386074696.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Margaritis to USD was $ -0.1292719478.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Margaritis to USD was $ -0.197221697811429.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0212414383460727
|-2.35%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2386074696
|-27.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1292719478
|-14.65%
|90 Days
|$ -0.197221697811429
|-18.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of Margaritis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.97%
-2.35%
-5.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Margaritis (MARGA) is a token created on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. The name of the token comes from the Greek word μαργαριτης, which translates into English as “pearl”. MARGA is a utility token for the NFT Web3TON project. The token is a pass to participate in the *event for *collection holders, and can also be exchanged for additional services provided to members of our community. MARGA tokens can either be obtained through Airdrop, which takes place every 2 weeks for NFT Web3TON holders, or purchased on the DEX exchange dedust.io *Holders are TON wallet addresses that own at least one NFT in the Web3TON collection. NFTs must not be offered for sale on the secondary market on any of the available NFT marketplaces. *Event – all details are available exclusively to NFT Web3TON holders in the Holders' private chat.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MARGA to AUD
A$1.42860348
|1 MARGA to GBP
￡0.71430174
|1 MARGA to EUR
€0.85539838
|1 MARGA to USD
$0.881854
|1 MARGA to MYR
RM3.95952446
|1 MARGA to TRY
₺31.23526868
|1 MARGA to JPY
¥139.04192018
|1 MARGA to RUB
₽89.62282202
|1 MARGA to INR
₹76.00699626
|1 MARGA to IDR
Rp14,456.62063776
|1 MARGA to PHP
₱52.029386
|1 MARGA to EGP
￡E.44.56008262
|1 MARGA to BRL
R$5.39694648
|1 MARGA to CAD
C$1.26986976
|1 MARGA to BDT
৳107.56855092
|1 MARGA to NGN
₦1,367.20880452
|1 MARGA to UAH
₴37.28478712
|1 MARGA to VES
Bs46.738262
|1 MARGA to PKR
Rs245.56988338
|1 MARGA to KZT
₸465.3543558
|1 MARGA to THB
฿30.58269672
|1 MARGA to TWD
NT$29.19818594
|1 MARGA to CHF
Fr0.80248714
|1 MARGA to HKD
HK$6.86082412
|1 MARGA to MAD
.د.م8.85381416