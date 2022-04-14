MarbleVerse (RLM) Tokenomics
MarbleVerse (RLM) Information
MarbleVerse is a high-quality Play-to-Earn game in the Cronos network
MarbleVerse is a Play-to-Earn game released on Cronos chain, where your NFT Marbles enter races to become the ultimate rolling champion. Once you mint your Marble, you can enter races and earn Rollium tokens by coming on top.
The aim of MarbleVerse is to create an ecosystem where players can both enjoy playing the game and use the marketplace / marble races to earn at the same time. Developed by a team of game developers visual artists, game designers & business developers, MarbleVerse will be available to play on Web Browsers, mobile devices and desktop application.
Rollium is the native currency of the MarbleVerse. Everything in the game will either require or reward Rollium. With Rollium Tokens MarbleVerse players will be able to:
- Upgrading Their NFTs
- Join Special Races:
- Customize their marbles
- Organize Custom Races
- Mint 2nd Generation Marbles
- Make decisions in the development (Governance)
MarbleVerse (RLM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MarbleVerse (RLM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MarbleVerse (RLM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MarbleVerse (RLM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RLM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RLM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand RLM's tokenomics, explore RLM token's live price!
RLM Price Prediction
Want to know where RLM might be heading? Our RLM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.