Manyu the Shiba Inu Price (MANYU)
The live price of Manyu the Shiba Inu (MANYU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 57.10K USD. MANYU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Manyu the Shiba Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Manyu the Shiba Inu price change within the day is -29.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Manyu the Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Manyu the Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Manyu the Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Manyu the Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-29.90%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Manyu the Shiba Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.94%
-29.90%
-62.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Manyu The Shiba Inu is a unique memecoin created to honor the endless joy and loyalty of Shiba Inu dogs—one of the world’s most beloved and charismatic canine companions. The project blends the spirit of the memecoin community with cutting-edge blockchain technology, enabling anyone to participate in this fun and vibrant adventure while building a strong community centered around love for dogs, humor, and innovation. The project draws its inspiration from Manyu—a famous Shiba Inu who has captivated thousands of fans on social media with his charm, playfulness, and heartwarming personality. Manyu The Shiba Inu is more than just a cryptocurrency; it’s a tribute and celebration of this beloved dog who has become an icon in internet meme culture.
