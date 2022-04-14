Discover key insights into MantaDAO (MNTA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

MantaDAO (MNTA) Information

What is the project about?

MantaDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization focused on creating revenue generating DeFi products and managing a profitable DAO treasury through without any centralized control.

It currently has MantaSwap as its flagship product which is a cross-orderbook router built utilizing Kujira FIN.

The DAO focuses on creating additional opportunities to generate revenue through investments or product development.

What makes your project unique?

MantaSwap currently contains a unique cross-orderbook router for Kujira FIN that allows for optimal low-slippage trades and access to APR yielding vaults.

History of your project.

MantaDAO was conceived in March 2023 with a successfuly testnet launch in April 2023 and mainnet launch on Kaiyo-1 in May 2023.

What’s next for your project?

MantaDAOs current roadmap includes developing further products, increasing liquidity and enhancing revenue streams to the DAO.

What can your token be used for?

MNTA is the governance token of the MantaDAO and can be staked in order to create proposals and vote on proposals within the DAO. These proposals can include treasury spends or ideas on where to direct development efforts.