What is the project about?
MantaDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization focused on creating revenue generating DeFi products and managing a profitable DAO treasury through without any centralized control.
It currently has MantaSwap as its flagship product which is a cross-orderbook router built utilizing Kujira FIN.
The DAO focuses on creating additional opportunities to generate revenue through investments or product development.
What makes your project unique?
MantaSwap currently contains a unique cross-orderbook router for Kujira FIN that allows for optimal low-slippage trades and access to APR yielding vaults.
History of your project.
MantaDAO was conceived in March 2023 with a successfuly testnet launch in April 2023 and mainnet launch on Kaiyo-1 in May 2023.
What’s next for your project?
MantaDAOs current roadmap includes developing further products, increasing liquidity and enhancing revenue streams to the DAO.
What can your token be used for?
MNTA is the governance token of the MantaDAO and can be staked in order to create proposals and vote on proposals within the DAO. These proposals can include treasury spends or ideas on where to direct development efforts.
MantaDAO (MNTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MantaDAO (MNTA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MNTA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MNTA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
