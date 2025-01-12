Manga Price ($MANGA)
The live price of Manga ($MANGA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.14K USD. $MANGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Manga Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 306.90 USD
- Manga price change within the day is +1.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.15B USD
Get real-time price updates of the $MANGA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $MANGA price information.
During today, the price change of Manga to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Manga to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Manga to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Manga to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-8.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Manga: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
+1.69%
+1.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Manga Token is a reward, payment and staking token for the manga industry to facilitate supporting your favourite manga artists through a new form of digital merchandise called Manga NFTs and we are building the world largest Manga NFT marketplace for authentic manga collectibles from original manga artists.
