MANE Price (MANE)
The live price of MANE (MANE) today is 0.03149161 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.08M USD. MANE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MANE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 78.85K USD
- MANE price change within the day is +6.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 34.40M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MANE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MANE price information.
During today, the price change of MANE to USD was $ +0.00188447.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MANE to USD was $ +0.0517077876.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MANE to USD was $ +0.0260747602.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MANE to USD was $ +0.016474711074898094.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00188447
|+6.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0517077876
|+164.20%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0260747602
|+82.80%
|90 Days
|$ +0.016474711074898094
|+109.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of MANE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.60%
+6.36%
-2.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$MANE was conceived to create the paramount cryptocurrency hub on Telegram, $MANE is designed for both budding projects and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Its main objective is to foster connections and amplify knowledge about the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the novel projects emerging within this dynamic sector. Key highlight: Membership to our community doesn’t necessitate owning tokens, ensuring the group remains freely accessible to all. Why the $MANE Token? The essence of the $MANE token is to introduce a robust deflationary mechanism tailored to cleanse the cryptocurrency space. It champions genuine projects, enabling them to present their innovations to earnest investors exasperated by the overwhelming scams and fraudulent schemes clouding the crypto space. $MANE seeks to bridge sincere projects with astute investors, fostering a space where members can meticulously research before plunging into an investment. The intrinsic value of the token is deeply rooted in its tokenomics and aligns seamlessly with its core ethos—Marketing. As the project thrives and gains traction, its value augments. This is chiefly because of promotions and offerings like: • AMAS (Ask Me Anything sessions) • Pinned Posts • Incorporation of Project Contracts to Buybot • Giveaway Fees • Twitter Spaces Each initiative channels revenue into $MANE, facilitating the buyback of native tokens. Once bought back, these tokens are permanently obliterated from the supply, fortifying its deflationary nature.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MANE to AUD
A$0.050386576
|1 MANE to GBP
￡0.0248783719
|1 MANE to EUR
€0.0302319456
|1 MANE to USD
$0.03149161
|1 MANE to MYR
RM0.1413973289
|1 MANE to TRY
₺1.108504672
|1 MANE to JPY
¥4.9482766793
|1 MANE to RUB
₽3.1878956803
|1 MANE to INR
₹2.679936011
|1 MANE to IDR
Rp507.9291224383
|1 MANE to PHP
₱1.8425741011
|1 MANE to EGP
￡E.1.6085914388
|1 MANE to BRL
R$0.1949330659
|1 MANE to CAD
C$0.0450330023
|1 MANE to BDT
৳3.7676562204
|1 MANE to NGN
₦48.7483824478
|1 MANE to UAH
₴1.3251669488
|1 MANE to VES
Bs1.60607211
|1 MANE to PKR
Rs8.7842696934
|1 MANE to KZT
₸16.4446038259
|1 MANE to THB
฿1.0814218874
|1 MANE to TWD
NT$1.029775647
|1 MANE to CHF
Fr0.0280275329
|1 MANE to HKD
HK$0.2446898097
|1 MANE to MAD
.د.م0.3171205127