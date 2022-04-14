MAMOON (MAMOON) Tokenomics
MAMOON (MAMOON) Information
Mamoon: The Meme Coin with a Story to Believe In
Mamoon is not just another meme coin—it's a project driven by imagination, community, and the inspiring tale of a mammoth's extraordinary journey. At its heart lies the story of Mamut, a determined mammoth who dared to dream big. Guided by faith, hope, and an unyielding belief in the impossible, Mamut defied the odds and reached the moon.
This narrative embodies the spirit of Mamoon: a cryptocurrency designed to inspire its holders to aim high and embrace a community that celebrates both humor and ambition. Just as Mamut's journey symbolizes breaking boundaries, Mamoon seeks to build bridges within the crypto space, uniting dreamers, believers, and innovators under one fun and engaging platform.
MAMOON (MAMOON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MAMOON (MAMOON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MAMOON (MAMOON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MAMOON (MAMOON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAMOON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAMOON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.