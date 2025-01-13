Malinka Price (MLNK)
The live price of Malinka (MLNK) today is 0.00209905 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MLNK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Malinka Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 37.34K USD
- Malinka price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MLNK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MLNK price information.
During today, the price change of Malinka to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Malinka to USD was $ +0.0000567247.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Malinka to USD was $ +0.0003368238.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Malinka to USD was $ +0.0005147532820997093.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000567247
|+2.70%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003368238
|+16.05%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0005147532820997093
|+32.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of Malinka: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is crypto Malinka (MLNK)? For each block of the blockchain ( every 0,5 seconds), for the duration of 8 years a number of Malinka tokens is born - from a 100 in the first block and then gradualy reducing to 1 Malinka in the last block! Malinka is directed to the pools containing the MLNK token. Crypto Malinka is distributed among pools according to their weight in the total investments. It then gets distributed among investors according to their shares of the pools! 0.05%(which is equal to 20% from all exchange pool commissions) are converted to US Dollars and are directed towards purchase of Crypto Malinka for the purpose of burning it! Result:Crypto Malinka will be ensured constant liquidity, dependent on how intensively the currency exchange volumes and the number of users grow, its market price increase and decrease of its quantity available!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MLNK to AUD
A$0.003400461
|1 MLNK to GBP
￡0.0017002305
|1 MLNK to EUR
€0.0020360785
|1 MLNK to USD
$0.00209905
|1 MLNK to MYR
RM0.0094247345
|1 MLNK to TRY
₺0.0743693415
|1 MLNK to JPY
¥0.3313350425
|1 MLNK to RUB
₽0.2137882425
|1 MLNK to INR
₹0.1808751385
|1 MLNK to IDR
Rp34.410650232
|1 MLNK to PHP
₱0.12384395
|1 MLNK to EGP
￡E.0.10621193
|1 MLNK to BRL
R$0.012846186
|1 MLNK to CAD
C$0.003022632
|1 MLNK to BDT
৳0.2571965965
|1 MLNK to NGN
₦3.2695432515
|1 MLNK to UAH
₴0.0891466535
|1 MLNK to VES
Bs0.11124965
|1 MLNK to PKR
Rs0.587146266
|1 MLNK to KZT
₸1.112958291
|1 MLNK to THB
฿0.072962978
|1 MLNK to TWD
NT$0.0694995455
|1 MLNK to CHF
Fr0.0019101355
|1 MLNK to HKD
HK$0.016330609
|1 MLNK to MAD
.د.م0.0211794145