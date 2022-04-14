MAKE (MAKE) Tokenomics

MAKE (MAKE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into MAKE (MAKE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
MAKE (MAKE) Information

The MAKE project is associated with the MAKE Movement on the Blockchain. It involves the $MAKE memecoin, which is issued on the BSC (Binance Smart Chain). The project appears to have a specific fee structure related to the token transactions, such as a 5% tax on $MAKE with 50% of it used for automatic buyback and burn of $SNAKE, and a 5% tax on $TRUMP with 50% for automatic burn of $MAKE. It also mentions a total supply of 100,000,000 tokens and that 60% of the supply has already been destroyed.

Official Website:
https://makemaga.vip/

MAKE (MAKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for MAKE (MAKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 163.03K
$ 163.03K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 163.03K
$ 163.03K
All-Time High:
$ 0.100773
$ 0.100773
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00113843
$ 0.00113843
Current Price:
$ 0.00163028
$ 0.00163028

MAKE (MAKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MAKE (MAKE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MAKE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MAKE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.