Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Tokenomics
Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Information
MAHA 🌱🇺🇸 (Make America Healthy Again) is a 🦺 movement-driven token 🪙 designed to promote health 💪, independence 🕊️, and community engagement 🫱🫲 within the political and social landscape of the United States. Built on blockchain technology 🔗, MAHA empowers users to take control of their personal health journey 🧘 while supporting broader societal initiatives 🌎. The token leverages decentralized incentives, enabling holders to participate in daily wellness challenges 🏆, earn rewards 🎉, and engage in governance decisions within the MAHA ecosystem 🌐.
With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and a 2% buy/ tax 💰, MAHA creates a sustainable economic model intended to support community activities 👫, partnerships 🤝, and health-related initiatives 🍎. Operating on a Ethereum 📲, MAHA ensures transparency, security 🔒, and accessibility for all. The token aligns with the mission of the "Make America Healthy Again" movement 🌍, co-led by Robert F Kennedy Jr and President Donald J Trump, inviting users to contribute to the collective goal of improved health 🌟 and abundance 🏅 and justice 👨⚖️ across the nation.
Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAHA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.