Main Character Energy (MCEN) Information The project is a MEME coin that was started because of several unserious projects that are hitting this space. It is called Main Character Energy to unify holders as a team and make everyone feel special. We have built a great base community that works together already and we want to grow it. We want to show that legit memecoins can bring people together, empowering everyone of having a truly nice experience. Official Website: https://maincharacterenergy.club/ Buy MCEN Now!

Market Cap: $ 33.94K
Total Supply: $ 998.45M
Circulating Supply: $ 998.45M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.94K
All-Time High: $ 0.00449789
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Main Character Energy (MCEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Main Character Energy (MCEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MCEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MCEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MCEN's tokenomics, explore MCEN token's live price!

