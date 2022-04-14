Mahabibi Bin Solman (MBS) Tokenomics

Mahabibi Bin Solman (MBS) Information

Rev up ur cripto porfolio with $MBS, where Crawn Prinse of da Kingdum of Solana Urabiu Mahabibi Bin Solman's Lambo collecshun meets ur moonshot dreems. buckul up for the ride of a lifetime!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mbsonsol Telegram: https://t.me/mbsonsol Website: http://mbsonsol.com

Official Website:
http://mbsonsol.com

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 949.98M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 25.52K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00127861
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00001617
Current Price:
$ 0
Mahabibi Bin Solman (MBS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Mahabibi Bin Solman (MBS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MBS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MBS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.