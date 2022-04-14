MagnetGold (MTG) Tokenomics
MagnetGold (MTG) Information
It is the world's first digital asset which is being created to make this world more developed and prosper by using Blockchain Technology. This token is being created with the purpose of supporting many things not just one thing. In future MTG also supports many other concepts for the purpose of more prosperity of world.
MagnetGold is Decentralized crypto currency on the world’s biggest platform Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). By using of the best of blockchain technology MagnetGold is going to support:
- Expertise & Funding Support To Startups.
- Support For Green Energy.
- Support and Care In Agro/Organic Agriculture.
- Support For New Revolution In E-commerce For merchant or community.
- Spreading Awareness & Education About Crypto.
- Support For Real Estate.
- Establishing a World Class Crypto Exchange.
MagnetGold (MTG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MagnetGold (MTG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MagnetGold (MTG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MagnetGold (MTG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MTG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MTG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MTG's tokenomics, explore MTG token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.