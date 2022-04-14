MagnetGold (MTG) Information

It is the world's first digital asset which is being created to make this world more developed and prosper by using Blockchain Technology. This token is being created with the purpose of supporting many things not just one thing. In future MTG also supports many other concepts for the purpose of more prosperity of world.

MagnetGold is Decentralized crypto currency on the world’s biggest platform Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). By using of the best of blockchain technology MagnetGold is going to support:

Expertise & Funding Support To Startups. Support For Green Energy. Support and Care In Agro/Organic Agriculture. Support For New Revolution In E-commerce For merchant or community. Spreading Awareness & Education About Crypto. Support For Real Estate. Establishing a World Class Crypto Exchange.