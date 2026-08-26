Magma Staked Monad Price Today

The live Magma Staked Monad (GMON) price today is $ 0.0296719, with a 12.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0296719 per GMON.

Magma Staked Monad currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,092,035, with a circulating supply of 70.52M GMON. During the last 24 hours, GMON traded between $ 0.02995901 (low) and $ 0.0338434 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03906158, while the all-time low was $ 0.01941241.

In short-term performance, GMON moved -2.55% in the last hour and +28.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.82K.

Magma Staked Monad (GMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.09M$ 2.09M $ 2.09M Volume (24H) $ 2.82K$ 2.82K $ 2.82K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.09M$ 2.09M $ 2.09M Circulation Supply 70.52M 70.52M 70.52M Total Supply 70,520,340.0 70,520,340.0 70,520,340.0

The current Market Cap of Magma Staked Monad is $ 2.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.82K. The circulating supply of GMON is 70.52M, with a total supply of 70520340.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.09M.