Magic Yearn's ecosystem relies on pegged tokens and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) to drive its operations. One of the unique features of Magic Yearn is its innovative approach to single staking. Users can now stake/burn some MyS tokens to mint an MyNFT. This MyNFT will then receive rewards similar to single staking. In addition to this, Magic Yearn also offers pegged reflection tokens known as myXXX tokens. For instance, if you hold myBTC, you'll receive reflection rewards from myBTC transaction fees. MyS tokens, on the other hand, are the utility tokens of the Magic Yearn ecosystem. These tokens can be used to mint MyNFTs and also to reduce transaction fees associated with myXXX tokens. Overall, Magic Yearn's ecosystem is built to provide users with a seamless and rewarding experience. Whether you're interested in staking, reflection tokens, or NFTs, Magic Yearn has something for everyone!

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.