Magic USDC Generator (MUG) Tokenomics
Magic USDC Generator (MUG) Information
Magic USDC Generator is a groundbreaking Solana-based token that automatically rewards holders with $USDC payouts. Simply hold the token in your wallet and watch your USDC rewards grow, no staking, no extra steps, just effortless passive income.
Plus, Magic USDC Generator is the first token to feature a Buyback-and-Burn mechanism, ensuring sustained value and long-term growth for holders.
Every 15 minutes, a portion of $MUG is automatically burned, shrinking the circulating supply. The BuyBack & Burn Wallet collects USDC from transaction fees, converts it into Solana, then buys back $MUG and burns it, ensuring constant demand and reducing supply.
As supply decreases, the market cap inflates, making each token more scarce and valuable over time.
Magic USDC Generator (MUG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Magic USDC Generator (MUG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Magic USDC Generator (MUG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Magic USDC Generator (MUG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MUG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MUG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MUG's tokenomics, explore MUG token's live price!
MUG Price Prediction
Want to know where MUG might be heading? Our MUG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.