Discover key insights into Magic USDC Generator (MUG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Magic USDC Generator (MUG) Information

Magic USDC Generator is a groundbreaking Solana-based token that automatically rewards holders with $USDC payouts. Simply hold the token in your wallet and watch your USDC rewards grow, no staking, no extra steps, just effortless passive income.

Plus, Magic USDC Generator is the first token to feature a Buyback-and-Burn mechanism, ensuring sustained value and long-term growth for holders.

Every 15 minutes, a portion of $MUG is automatically burned, shrinking the circulating supply. The BuyBack & Burn Wallet collects USDC from transaction fees, converts it into Solana, then buys back $MUG and burns it, ensuring constant demand and reducing supply.

As supply decreases, the market cap inflates, making each token more scarce and valuable over time.