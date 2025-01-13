Mage Price (MAGE)
The live price of Mage (MAGE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MAGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mage Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 36.18 USD
- Mage price change within the day is -0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Mage to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mage to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mage to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mage to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-68.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-51.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mage: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.16%
-6.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$MAGE is a meme coin launched by the joint efforts from Merlin starter. $Mage is a meme token launching on the Merlin EVM chain, it will take our holders on a magical journey with the guiding spirit for all Merlin Wizards - ‘Merlinchain.’ Users will be able to stake their tokens to earn the mysterious MANA, an elixir that will give them access to the surprises in store.
