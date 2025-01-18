MadSkullz BNZ Price (BNZ)
The live price of MadSkullz BNZ (BNZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BNZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MadSkullz BNZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.88K USD
- MadSkullz BNZ price change within the day is -3.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BNZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BNZ price information.
During today, the price change of MadSkullz BNZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MadSkullz BNZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MadSkullz BNZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MadSkullz BNZ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.62%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+10.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MadSkullz BNZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.28%
-3.00%
+1.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MadSkullz is a community living peacefully in an ecosystem called Skullz City, Bonez stands as the crown jewel of MadSkullz, the final gem the community has been waiting for to complete the ecosystem. $BNZ is the only token with liquidity in Skullz City and serves as the gateway to its ecosystem.
