Mad Meerkat ETF Price (METF)
The live price of Mad Meerkat ETF (METF) today is 0.03411924 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 21.67K USD. METF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mad Meerkat ETF Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 52.53 USD
- Mad Meerkat ETF price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 635.22K USD
During today, the price change of Mad Meerkat ETF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mad Meerkat ETF to USD was $ +0.0048051046.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mad Meerkat ETF to USD was $ -0.0152111760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mad Meerkat ETF to USD was $ -0.7653146716028267.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0048051046
|+14.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0152111760
|-44.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.7653146716028267
|-95.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mad Meerkat ETF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+25.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MM ETF is the first decentralized ETF protocol that runs on METF token. The DTF term is thus coined by our team as the DEX Traded Fund, being the first of its kind.
|1 METF to AUD
A$0.0552731688
|1 METF to GBP
￡0.0276365844
|1 METF to EUR
€0.0330956628
|1 METF to USD
$0.03411924
|1 METF to MYR
RM0.1531953876
|1 METF to TRY
₺1.2088446732
|1 METF to JPY
¥5.3846984568
|1 METF to RUB
₽3.4743622092
|1 METF to INR
₹2.9400549108
|1 METF to IDR
Rp559.3317137856
|1 METF to PHP
₱2.01303516
|1 METF to EGP
￡E.1.7260923516
|1 METF to BRL
R$0.2088097488
|1 METF to CAD
C$0.0491317056
|1 METF to BDT
৳4.1806304772
|1 METF to NGN
₦53.1451518012
|1 METF to UAH
₴1.4490441228
|1 METF to VES
Bs1.80831972
|1 METF to PKR
Rs9.5438338128
|1 METF to KZT
₸18.0907034328
|1 METF to THB
฿1.1842788204
|1 METF to TWD
NT$1.1296880364
|1 METF to CHF
Fr0.0310485084
|1 METF to HKD
HK$0.2654476872
|1 METF to MAD
.د.م0.3442631316