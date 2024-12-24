MACHI Price (MACHI)
The live price of MACHI (MACHI) today is 0.086169 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.97M USD. MACHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MACHI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.34K USD
- MACHI price change within the day is -1.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 34.51M USD
During today, the price change of MACHI to USD was $ -0.00170122358848243.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MACHI to USD was $ -0.0238963095.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MACHI to USD was $ -0.0321497659.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MACHI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00170122358848243
|-1.93%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0238963095
|-27.73%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0321497659
|-37.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MACHI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.75%
-1.93%
-4.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$MACHI controls its own market making operations and can maintain a unique liquidity structure that helps facilitate positive price development. Baseline's automated tokenomics system and a novel liquidity accounting strategy provides MACHI with a unique set of features, such as: A guaranteed floor price A dynamic liquidity profile An automated buyback & burn Native liquidation-free lending and borrowing Liquidation-free leverage
