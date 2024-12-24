Lyra Finance Price (LYRA)
The live price of Lyra Finance (LYRA) today is 0.00175903 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.07M USD. LYRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lyra Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 344.63 USD
- Lyra Finance price change within the day is +6.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 623.63M USD
During today, the price change of Lyra Finance to USD was $ +0.00010726.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lyra Finance to USD was $ +0.0026949977.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lyra Finance to USD was $ +0.0031080767.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lyra Finance to USD was $ +0.0010244377277985364.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00010726
|+6.49%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0026949977
|+153.21%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0031080767
|+176.69%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0010244377277985364
|+139.46%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lyra Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.84%
+6.49%
-24.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lyra is an open protocol for trading options built on Ethereum. Lyra allows traders to buy and sell options that are accurately priced with the first market-based, skew adjusted pricing model. Lyra also quantifies the risks incurred by liquidity providers and actively hedges them, encouraging more liquidity to enter the protocol. LYRA is the native utility token that is used for: - Depositing in the security module to backstop the protocol. - Used for governance votes to determine how network resources are allocated. - Trader and LP incentives.
