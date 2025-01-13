Lyfe Logo

Lyfe Price (LYFE)

USD

Lyfe (LYFE) Live Price Chart

$2.64
-4.30%(1D)

Price of Lyfe (LYFE) Today

The live price of Lyfe (LYFE) today is 2.64 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LYFE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lyfe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 261.53 USD
- Lyfe price change within the day is -4.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the LYFE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LYFE price information.

Lyfe (LYFE) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Lyfe to USD was $ -0.119050021135064.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lyfe to USD was $ -0.2389173600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lyfe to USD was $ +0.0721440720.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lyfe to USD was $ -0.5637320114997088.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.119050021135064-4.31%
30 Days$ -0.2389173600-9.04%
60 Days$ +0.0721440720+2.73%
90 Days$ -0.5637320114997088-17.59%

Lyfe (LYFE) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Lyfe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 2.63
$ 2.77
$ 5.45
+0.12%

-4.31%

-1.07%

Lyfe (LYFE) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 261.53
0.00
What is Lyfe (LYFE)

Disclaimer

LYFE to Local Currencies

