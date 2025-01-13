Lunyr Price (LUN)
The live price of Lunyr (LUN) today is 0.01395267 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 37.72K USD. LUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lunyr Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.02 USD
- Lunyr price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 2.70M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUN price information.
During today, the price change of Lunyr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lunyr to USD was $ +0.0016879200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lunyr to USD was $ +0.0034143439.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lunyr to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0016879200
|+12.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0034143439
|+24.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lunyr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-9.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lunyr (pronounced Lunar), however, is one of the most unique implementations of blockchain yet, aiming to be a decentralized, and peer-to-peer knowledge database, aka the “Blockchain-based Wikipedia”. It strives to be the most innovative and comprehensive source of knowledge in domains like crypto projects, technology, finance, law, investment, and more, on the web. The cofounders of Lunyr are Arnold Pham, Andrew Tran, and Christopher Smith. The Lunyr ICO ended on 26th April 2017, with around USD 0.3 million in capital being generated. The open beta was then launched on 30th January 2018. It is based on the Ethereum network. The reward system which enables writers to earn rewards for authoring articles was also launched at the same time, allowing writers to earn LUN coins in exchange for quality pieces. Initially, Lunyr will mostly focus on the world of cryptocurrencies and related domains, with emphasis on up and coming projects. After an active and dedicated community of readers and writers is developed, Lunyr will branch into other areas such as science and technology, investment, finance, etc. Lunyr is unique in its vision, and usage of the blockchain technology in order to provide a comprehensive, decentralised, crowdsource, and peer-reviewed vault of knowledge, open and free to everyone. Lunyr aims to not only be a knowledge encyclopedia for the web, but also intends to enhance the blockchain technology by giving DApps (Decentralised Applications) the ability to tap into the knowledge base and access real-time data. This innovative feature can be used in applications ranging from Virtual Reality to Artificial Intelligence. The decentralised and peer-to-peer nature of Lunyr allows all content on the knowledge-base to be free from manipulation, and censorship. Since all submissions are peer-reviewed by the community, the chances of incorrect or dubious data making its way onto the encyclopedia are very low.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LUN to AUD
A$0.0226033254
|1 LUN to GBP
￡0.0113016627
|1 LUN to EUR
€0.0135340899
|1 LUN to USD
$0.01395267
|1 LUN to MYR
RM0.0626474883
|1 LUN to TRY
₺0.4943430981
|1 LUN to JPY
¥2.2020103794
|1 LUN to RUB
₽1.4208003861
|1 LUN to INR
₹1.2023015739
|1 LUN to IDR
Rp228.7322584848
|1 LUN to PHP
₱0.82320753
|1 LUN to EGP
￡E.0.7058655753
|1 LUN to BRL
R$0.0853903404
|1 LUN to CAD
C$0.0200918448
|1 LUN to BDT
৳1.7096206551
|1 LUN to NGN
₦21.7330973721
|1 LUN to UAH
₴0.5925698949
|1 LUN to VES
Bs0.73949151
|1 LUN to PKR
Rs3.9028408524
|1 LUN to KZT
₸7.3979846874
|1 LUN to THB
฿0.4842971757
|1 LUN to TWD
NT$0.4619729037
|1 LUN to CHF
Fr0.0126969297
|1 LUN to HKD
HK$0.1085517726
|1 LUN to MAD
.د.م0.1407824403