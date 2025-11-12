Luntra Infrastructure ($LUNTRA) Tokenomics
Luntra is the world’s first AI-native Layer 2, designed to bring intelligence and automation to on-chain infrastructure. Built with a hybrid rollup architecture combining Optimistic and ZK security, Luntra features AI-powered tools like MEV protection, Wallet Intelligence, and autonomous AgentX bots. It supports gas payments in USDC, offers real-time risk analysis, and enables seamless bridging with Ethereum. By prioritizing both developers and users, Luntra delivers a smarter, more intuitive blockchain experience that evolves in real time.
Luntra Infrastructure ($LUNTRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Luntra Infrastructure ($LUNTRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $LUNTRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $LUNTRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
