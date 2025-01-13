Lunafi Price (LFI)
The live price of Lunafi (LFI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.51K USD. LFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lunafi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.54 USD
- Lunafi price change within the day is -0.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 914.65M USD
During today, the price change of Lunafi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lunafi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lunafi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lunafi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.59%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.39%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-9.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lunafi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.59%
-4.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LunaFi is the DeFi betting protocol where you become the house. By harnessing the power of the decentralized technologies, community governance, and autonomous smart contracts — we allow users to securely place peerless bets in a trustless, non-custodial gambling platform that is set to revolutionize the global sports betting industry by allowing the player to invest and become the house. To facilitate this, we provide a complete multichain DeFi platform designed to enable the integration of sports betting and prediction markets, powered by a community-owned liquidity pool known as a House Pool. This suite can be integrated by developers looking to add peerless betting functionalities to their dApps — the first of which will be LunaFi’s own dApp, Lunabets, a decentralized sports book application. In turn, these dApps empower individuals and communities with safe and equitable gambling experiences, operating on a secure infrastructure layer that is transparent, cannot be influenced by centralized entities, where odds are autonomously optimized in line with the market and all outcomes are verifiable on-chain.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
